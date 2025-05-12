Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find SH Diana Cruises to France

Find SH Diana Cruises to France

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Old World Gateways Of The Atlantic

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Ferrol • Santander • Bilbao • Concarneau • Roscoff • Saint-Malo • Honfleur +1 more

25 reviews
May 12, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Unsploilt Wilds Of Southwest Africa

Port: Luanda • Guadeloupe • Gabon • Principe Island • Santo Antonia • Cotonou • Lome • Accra

25 reviews
Apr 7, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Historic Ports Of The Western Seaboard

Port: Amsterdam • Oostende • Honfleur • Saint-Malo • Roscoff • Concarneau • Royan • Bilbao +4 more

25 reviews
Jul 31, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Coral Princess Cruises to France

Coral Princess Cruises to France

1,032 Reviews
Island Princess Cruises to France

Island Princess Cruises to France

1,234 Reviews
Cunard Queen Victoria Cruises to France

Cunard Queen Victoria Cruises to France

587 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to France

Azamara Quest Cruises to France

737 Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruises to France

Norwegian Epic Cruises to France

4,437 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to France

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to France

43 Reviews
Costa Fascinosa Cruises to France

Costa Fascinosa Cruises to France

114 Reviews
MSC Divina Cruises to France

MSC Divina Cruises to France

1,923 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Cruises to France

Oceania Insignia Cruises to France

233 Reviews
CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to France

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to France

1 Review
CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises to France

CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises to France

6 Reviews
CroisiEurope Mona Lisa Cruises to France

CroisiEurope Mona Lisa Cruises to France

1 Review
Seabourn Ovation Cruises to France

Seabourn Ovation Cruises to France

89 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises to France

AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises to France

40 Reviews
Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to France

Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to France

287 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to France

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to France

61 Reviews
Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to France

Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to France

10 Reviews
Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruises to France

Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruises to France

327 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to France

Norwegian Viva Cruises to France

108 Reviews
MSC Euribia Cruises to France

MSC Euribia Cruises to France

53 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.