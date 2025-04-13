Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Seabourn Venture Cruises to France

We found you 11 cruises

Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
7 Nights

Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Barcelona Open

Port: Rome • Elba • Portovenere • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Sete • Barcelona

11 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
10 Nights

Autumn Atlantic Migration

Port: St. John's • San Juan • Peter Island • St. Kitts • Martinique • Barbados

11 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
24 Nights

Atlantic To The Amazon Basin

Port: St. John's • San Juan • Peter Island • St. Kitts • Martinique • Barbados • Cairo +5 more

11 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
8 Nights

Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Monte Carlo Maste...

Port: Barcelona • Port Vendres • Toulon • Saint-Tropez • Cannes • Monaco • Portovenere +1 more

11 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Andalusian Nights: Spotlight On Seville

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Sevastopol • Tangier • Motril • Minorca • Sete • Palamos • Barcelona

11 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Andalusian Nights & Barcelona Open

Port: Rome • Elba • Portovenere • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Sete • Barcelona • Sete +7 more

11 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Andalusian Nights: Spotlight On Seville

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Palamos • Minorca • Motril • Tangier • Sevastopol • Portimao • Lisbon

11 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

8 Nights

Vineyard Vistas: An Evening In Bordeaux

Port: Lisbon • Gijon • Biarritz • Bordeaux • Cobh • Dublin

11 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Andalusian Nights & Monte Carlo Masters

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Sevastopol • Tangier • Motril • Minorca • Sete • Palamos • Barcelona +7 more

11 reviews
Mar 26, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Riviera Rendezvous: Andalusian Nights & Vineyards

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Palamos • Minorca • Motril • Tangier • Sevastopol • Portimao • Lisbon +5 more

11 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Kangerlussuaq • Sisimiut • Ilulissat • Qeqertarsuaq • Uummannaq +14 more

11 reviews
Sep 13, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

