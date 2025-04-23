Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Euribia Cruises to France

We found you 20 cruises

10 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • La Coruna • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

54 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
27 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona • Seville +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Seville • La Coruna • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel • Copenhagen

54 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Salalah • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises
19 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +1 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
22 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai +3 more

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +3 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
29 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +6 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
18 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai

54 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
12 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Rome • Barcelona • Seville • La Coruna • Le Havre • Southampton • Kiel

54 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
MSC Cruises
25 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +4 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Muscat • Aqaba • Suez Canal • Alexandria • Rome • Barcelona +5 more

54 reviews
Apr 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
24 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal +4 more

54 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
17 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Marseille • Rome • Alexandria • Suez Canal • Aqaba • Muscat • Doha • Dubai

54 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
MSC Cruises
28 Nights

Middle East Cruise

Port: Kiel • Copenhagen • Southampton • Lisbon • Valencia • Barcelona • Marseille • Rome +6 more

54 reviews
Oct 11, 2025
MSC Cruises
