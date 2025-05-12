Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to France

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to France

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

France & Italy Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Corsica • Rome • Taormina • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

Italy, France & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Rome • La Spezia • Villefranche • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Coral Princess Cruises to France

Coral Princess Cruises to France

1,032 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to France

Azamara Quest Cruises to France

738 Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruises to France

Norwegian Epic Cruises to France

4,446 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to France

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to France

43 Reviews
Le Ponant Cruises to France

Le Ponant Cruises to France

9 Reviews
MSC Divina Cruises to France

MSC Divina Cruises to France

1,924 Reviews
Scenic Diamond Cruises to France

Scenic Diamond Cruises to France

87 Reviews
CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruises to France

CroisiEurope La Boheme Cruises to France

2 Reviews
CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises to France

CroisiEurope Symphonie Cruises to France

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to France

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to France

1 Review
CroisiEurope Mona Lisa Cruises to France

CroisiEurope Mona Lisa Cruises to France

2 Reviews
AmaVenita (APT) Cruises to France

AmaVenita (APT) Cruises to France

11 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises to France

AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises to France

40 Reviews
MSC Virtuosa Cruises to France

MSC Virtuosa Cruises to France

275 Reviews
Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to France

Ponant Le Champlain Cruises to France

10 Reviews
Le Bellot Cruises to France

Le Bellot Cruises to France

4 Reviews
Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruises to France

Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady Cruises to France

330 Reviews
Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady Cruises to France

Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady Cruises to France

379 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to France

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to France

55 Reviews
Oceania Allura Cruises to France

Oceania Allura Cruises to France

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.