Find Avalon Imagery Cruises to France

Powered by AI

We found you 16 cruises

Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Paris • Metz • Mosel • Bernkastel-Kues • Cochem • Cologne • Amsterdam

102
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Cochem • Bernkastel-Kues • Remich • Luxembourg City+1 more

102
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle With 2 Nights In Lucerne

Port: Luzern • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Rudesheim • Bernkastel-Kues • Luxembourg City+3 more

102
Avalon Waterways
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+1 more

102
Avalon Waterways
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime In Alsace & Germany

Port: Frankfurt • Heidelberg Castle • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

102
Dec 6, 2026
Avalon Waterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+2 more

102
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime From Nuremberg To Basel

Port: Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

102
Dec 1, 2026
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime From Nuremberg To Basel With 2 Night...

Port: Prague • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+1 more

102
Nov 29, 2026
Avalon Waterways

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllGerman Grandeur For Beer Enthusiasts

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

102
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllGerman Grandeur With 2 Nights In Munich For Beer E...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg+1 more

102
Avalon Waterways

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime In Alsace & Germany

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Frankfurt

102
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime From Basel To Nuremberg With 2 Night...

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg+1 more

102
Dec 10, 2026
Avalon Waterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime From Basel To Nuremberg

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

102
Dec 10, 2026
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle For Wine Lovers

Port: Holland • Amsterdam • Cologne • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel-Kues • Mosel • Heidelberg+3 more

102
Avalon Waterways

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Rhine & Moselle

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Rudesheim • Bernkastel-Kues • Luxembourg City+3 more

102
Avalon Waterways

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to France

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to France

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to France

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to France

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to France

Norwegian Viva Cruises to France

137 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to France

Sun Princess Cruises to France

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.