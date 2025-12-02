December 2025 Cruises to France

December 2025 Cruises to France

We found you 185 cruises

Viking Radgrid
Viking Radgrid (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Christmas On The Seine

40 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

164 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Memorial Day Sale

  • Cruise From $159
  • Add Drinks & Wi-Fi Now and Save
  • Limited-Time Offer
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

7 Night
Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

1,608 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

137 Night
137 Night Viking World Cruise

1,212 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

151 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

11 Night
Cartagena & Caribbean Faves

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

164 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

174 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Iconic Western Mediterranean

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Caribbean Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

225 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Christmas On The Seine

34 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

July 2024 Cruises to France

July 2024 Cruises to France

August 2024 Cruises to France

August 2024 Cruises to France

September 2024 Cruises to France

September 2024 Cruises to France

October 2024 Cruises to France

October 2024 Cruises to France

November 2024 Cruises to France

November 2024 Cruises to France

December 2024 Cruises to France

December 2024 Cruises to France

January 2025 Cruises to France

January 2025 Cruises to France

February 2025 Cruises to France

February 2025 Cruises to France

March 2025 Cruises to France

March 2025 Cruises to France

April 2025 Cruises to France

April 2025 Cruises to France

May 2025 Cruises to France

May 2025 Cruises to France

June 2025 Cruises to France

June 2025 Cruises to France

July 2025 Cruises to France

July 2025 Cruises to France

August 2025 Cruises to France

August 2025 Cruises to France

September 2025 Cruises to France

September 2025 Cruises to France

October 2025 Cruises to France

October 2025 Cruises to France

November 2025 Cruises to France

November 2025 Cruises to France

December 2025 Cruises to France

December 2025 Cruises to France

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 1st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.