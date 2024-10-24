Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

1-2 Day Cruises to France

1-2 Day Cruises to France

We found you 29 cruises

MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Cabins
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Dining
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

1 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Valencia

467 reviews
Oct 24, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Marseille

514 reviews
Nov 12, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa
MSC Foundation area on MSC Grandiosa (Photo: Jeannine Williamson/Cruise Critic)
MSC Grandiosa
L'Atelier Bistrot onboard MSC Grandiosa (Photo: Jeannine Williamson/Cruise Critic)
MSC Grandiosa
The Promenade on MSC Grandiosa (Photo: Jeannine Williamson/Cruise Critic)
MSC Grandiosa

2 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

90 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cherbourg • Southampton

259 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Naples

467 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Genoa

467 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

1 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa

467 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Southampton

259 reviews
May 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Barcelona

397 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Rome

65 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

2 Nights

Grand Voyage Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona

514 reviews
Nov 13, 2024
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Marseille • Genoa • Marseille

169 reviews
Costa Cruises
View All Prices

2 Nights

New Year On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Strasbourg

2 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

2 Nights

Rhineland Christmas On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach • Strasbourg

4 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
CroisiEurope
View All Prices

2 Nights

New Year On The Wild Rhine

Port: Strasbourg • Breisach

CroisiEurope
View All Prices

