15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Madeira • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Naples+1 more

4,485
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Scenic Eclipse

21 Nights

21 Nights  Caribbean - AllUltimate America's Historic Journey To Panama

Port: New York • Wilmington • Baltimore • Yorktown • Wilmington • Arles • Miami • Key West+8 more

70
Oct 5, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Dublin • Plymouth • Le Havre • Southampton

2,435
Apr 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Liverpool • Le Havre • Southampton

422
Apr 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
116 Nights

116 Nights  World Cruise116 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+88 more

411
Jul 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca+2 more

2,639
Apr 9, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

109 Nights

109 Nights  World Cruise109 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona+24 more

1,402
Jan 18, 2026
Cunard Line

67 Nights

67 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Sydney • St. Pierre • St. John's • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri+43 more

139
Jul 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Paris • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton • New York

1,402
Nov 29, 2026
Cunard Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Paris

1,402
May 29, 2026
Cunard Line

30 Nights

30 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: New York • Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Amazon River • Macapa+11 more

605
Nov 22, 2026
Holland America Line
16 Nights

16 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Halifax • St. John's • Cobh • Falmouth • St. Peter Port • Saint-Malo+1 more

68
May 29, 2025
Silversea

81 Nights

81 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+61 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Bayonne • St. Maarten • Antigua • Martinique • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • San Juan+1 more

149
Mar 1, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

83 Nights

83 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+64 more

411
Jul 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

