Cruises from Basel to France

We found you 142 cruises

9 Nights

Treasures Of The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Heidelberg • Cologne • Nijmegen +1 more

249 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
A Viking Longship on the Danube (Photo: Viking)
Viking Alruna
TA Viking Alruna Dining
Viking Alruna
TA Viking Alruna Herb Garden
Viking Alruna
TA Viking Alruna Veranda Suite
Viking Alruna
A Viking Longship on the Danube (Photo: Viking)
Viking Alruna

7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

229 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

11 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

11 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
AmaWaterways
15 Nights

Enchanted Europe For Beer Enthusiasts

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg +5 more

18 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
Avalon Waterways
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

216 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

77 reviews
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

59 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

175 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Rhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

168 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

21 reviews
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Christmas On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mannheim • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne +2 more

158 reviews
Viking River Cruises
7 Nights

Christmas Markets On The Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne • Amsterdam

97 reviews
Dec 14, 2024
Emerald River Cruises
7 Nights

Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

94 reviews
Avalon Waterways
