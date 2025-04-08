Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Fiji Cruise Deals

Fiji Cruise Deals

We found you 41 cruises

32 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kona • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Tahiti • Moorea +1 more

1,032 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

33 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kauai • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti +3 more

1,615 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Sydney

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Queen Elizabeth in Tasmania
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Britannia
Queen Elizabeth
TA Queen Elizabeth Garden Lounge2
Queen Elizabeth
CC Queen Elizabeth Cabin
Queen Elizabeth

28 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Isle of Pines +3 more

646 reviews
Sep 19, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Sydney

174 reviews
Jan 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

98 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Auckland • Tauranga +37 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

South Pacific

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vavau • Lautoka • Isle of Pines +2 more

2,179 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva • Sydney

646 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Lautoka • Suva • Fiji • Uoleva Island • Tonga • Aitutaki • Palmerston • Bora Bora • Tahiti

63 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

59 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +24 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

53 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore • Surabaya • Bali +24 more

804 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

74 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +31 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku'alofa • Lautoka

66 reviews
Jan 30, 2027
Silversea
View All Prices

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila • Luganville • Honiara +5 more

445 reviews
Dec 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Cheap Fiji Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Fiji. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Fiji cruises. Save up to 52% on last minute Fiji cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Fiji cruises often sail to Hilo, Kauai, Jakarta, Komodo Island and Honiara during their cruise itinerary. Fiji cruises could leave from Los Angeles, Sydney, Tahiti, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Fiji cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

