More about Fiji
What is the best time to cruise to Fiji?
Fiji's tropical climate makes it a warm year-round destination, though to avoid the rainy season you should cruise between May and October.
Which cruise lines go to Fiji?
Many popular cruise lines sail to Fiji, including Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Princess, Royal Caribbean.
What are some things to do in Fiji?
In the country's capital city of Suva, you can visit the Fiji Museum and shop at the Suva Municipal Market. While Lautoka is known for being the home of Fiji's largest sugar mill, it also has a botanical garden perfect for a relaxing stroll.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Fiji?
You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Fiji.
What should I pack for a cruise to Fiji?
Since Fiji is a tropical destination with tons of water and outside activities, pack breathable clothing and items to wear that you don't mind getting wet. You'll also want to bring a pair of comfortable walking shoes.