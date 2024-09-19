Fiji Cruises

Lautoka (Photo:Tony Moran/Shutterstock)

About Fiji Cruises

Cruises to Fiji mean crystal clear waters, breathtaking waterfalls and white sand beaches perfect for sunbathing. In the capital city of Suva, you can explore the hiking trails spread through Colo-I-Suva Forest Park or visit the popular city of Lautoka and see Fiji's largest sugar mill.

This South Pacific nation is made up of over 300 islands. Most of those are surrounded by an abundance of vibrant coral reefs, so snorkeling is almost always an easily accessible and exciting port day activity. .

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to Fiji include Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Princess, Royal Caribbean, Cunard, Windstar, Oceania and Silversea. Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

Fiji is tropical, so the weather is generally humid and warm year-round. However, the best time to cruise to Fiji is from May to October, which allows you to avoid the rainy season and enjoy more pleasant weather.

More about Fiji

What is the best time to cruise to Fiji?

Fiji's tropical climate makes it a warm year-round destination, though to avoid the rainy season you should cruise between May and October.

Which cruise lines go to Fiji?

Many popular cruise lines sail to Fiji, including Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Princess, Royal Caribbean.

What are some things to do in Fiji?

In the country's capital city of Suva, you can visit the Fiji Museum and shop at the Suva Municipal Market. While Lautoka is known for being the home of Fiji's largest sugar mill, it also has a botanical garden perfect for a relaxing stroll.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Fiji?

You must have a passport to travel on a cruise to or within Fiji.

What should I pack for a cruise to Fiji?

Since Fiji is a tropical destination with tons of water and outside activities, pack breathable clothing and items to wear that you don't mind getting wet. You'll also want to bring a pair of comfortable walking shoes.

