Cruises to Fiji mean crystal clear waters, breathtaking waterfalls and white sand beaches perfect for sunbathing. In the capital city of Suva, you can explore the hiking trails spread through Colo-I-Suva Forest Park or visit the popular city of Lautoka and see Fiji's largest sugar mill.

This South Pacific nation is made up of over 300 islands. Most of those are surrounded by an abundance of vibrant coral reefs, so snorkeling is almost always an easily accessible and exciting port day activity. .

Some of the major cruise lines that sail to Fiji include Celebrity, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Holland America Line (HAL), Princess, Royal Caribbean, Cunard, Windstar, Oceania and Silversea. Prices per person depend on several factors, such as the length of your trip, the month you travel in and each line's included perks.

Fiji is tropical, so the weather is generally humid and warm year-round. However, the best time to cruise to Fiji is from May to October, which allows you to avoid the rainy season and enjoy more pleasant weather.