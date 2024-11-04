Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Seabourn Venture Cruises to Falklands

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Islands • Steeple Jason Island +5 more

11 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
28 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Island • Stanley • Antarctica +1 more

11 reviews
Nov 11, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
40 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Manaus • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo +4 more

11 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Antarctica • West Point • Falkland Islands • Stanley +1 more

11 reviews
Feb 11, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
33 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Islands • Steeple Jason Island +5 more

11 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Manaus • Amazon • Parintins • Santarem • Amazon • Macapa • Natal • Rio de Janeiro • Peraty +9 more

11 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
