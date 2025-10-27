Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 5 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Buenos Aires To Ushuaia

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Stanley • West Point • New Island +4 more

27 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Square aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
The Landing mud room aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
A Panoramic Veranda stateroom aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture
The Expedition Lounge aboard Seabourn Venture (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
Seabourn Venture

40 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Manaus • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo +4 more

11 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

46 Nights

The Americas,chile & Antarctica

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Gulf of Mexico • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City +26 more

186 reviews
Oct 13, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

198 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

21 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

61 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to Falklands

October 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

September 2025 Cruises to Falklands

September 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

December 2025 Cruises to Falklands

December 2025 Cruises to Falklands

January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.