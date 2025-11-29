Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 14 cruises

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Salaverry • Lima +10 more

1,103 reviews
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line
53 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Manzanillo • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo +17 more

1,033 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Princess Cruises
36 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Manzanillo • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo +11 more

1,033 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Princess Cruises
54 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +29 more

831 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

198 reviews
Silversea Expeditions
28 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Island • Stanley • Antarctica +1 more

11 reviews
Nov 11, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
19 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

61 reviews
Nov 22, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean +6 more

186 reviews
Nov 10, 2025
Viking Expeditions
18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

63 reviews
Nov 8, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
17 Nights

Long Arc To Antarctica

Port: Buenos Aires • Saunders Island • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

71 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

42 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +20 more

831 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
15 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Orne Harbour • Gerlache Strait • South Shetland Islands +4 more

86 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Lembata • West Point • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • Antarctica +9 more

77 reviews
Nov 14, 2025
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
