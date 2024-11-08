Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 12 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

444 reviews
Nov 25, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Montevideo To Ushuaia

Port: Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Antarctica • Garibaldi Glacier • Ushuaia

34 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

35 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Fortaleza • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo • Buenos Aires +6 more

1,033 reviews
Nov 13, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Salaverry • Lima +10 more

1,103 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Islands • Steeple Jason Island +5 more

11 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

61 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

17 Nights

Long Arc To Antarctica

Port: Buenos Aires • Saunders Island • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

71 reviews
Nov 18, 2024
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • Lembata • West Point • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • Antarctica +11 more

77 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

15 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Orne Harbour • Gerlache Strait • South Shetland Islands +4 more

86 reviews
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

33 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Peraty • Camboriu • Montevideo • Falkland Islands • Steeple Jason Island +5 more

11 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Buenos Aires To Ushuaia

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Stanley • New Island • West Point +4 more

4 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to Falklands

October 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

September 2025 Cruises to Falklands

September 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

December 2025 Cruises to Falklands

December 2025 Cruises to Falklands

January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.