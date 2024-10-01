Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio

1,106 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America - Buenos Aires

Port: Buenos Aires • Stanley • Paradise Island • Antarctica • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,621 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio +9 more

1,106 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

13 Nights

Ushuaia To Buenos Aires

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi Glacier • Magdalen Islands • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • West Point +3 more

34 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
View All Prices
18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Ushuaia • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • South Shetland Islands +5 more

30 reviews
Mar 19, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

23 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Punta Arenas • South Shetland Islands • Gerlache Strait • Antarctica +9 more

78 reviews
Mar 20, 2026
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)
View All Prices

21 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Tristan da Cunha +2 more

198 reviews
Mar 16, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

