March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 12 cruises

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

444 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +3 more

1,033 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

14 Nights

South America - Other

Port: Ushuaia • Paradise Island • Antarctica • Stanley • Puerto Madryn • Montevideo +4 more

2,615 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio

1,103 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
32 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +11 more

1,033 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

South America Inca & Panama Canal Discovery

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio +9 more

1,103 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Stanley • West Point • Falkland Islands +2 more

9 reviews
Mar 10, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael +12 more

831 reviews
Mar 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

63 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael +50 more

831 reviews
Mar 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Tristan da Cunha +3 more

198 reviews
Mar 12, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

30 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael +22 more

831 reviews
Mar 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ushuaia To Rio De Janeiro

Port: Ushuaia • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • Stanley • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Itajai +3 more

27 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

