January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 22 cruises

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Jan 2, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

444 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,033 reviews
Princess Cruises
24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Santos • Itajai • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Stanley +9 more

831 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
14 Nights

South America - Buenos Aires

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley +1 more

2,615 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
14 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cape Horn • Antarctica • Gerlache Strait • Antarctica • Stanley +3 more

2,331 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Jan 9, 2026
Holland America Line
35 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +7 more

1,033 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
42 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +12 more

1,033 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
30 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • Garibaldi • Ushuaia • Stanley +10 more

235 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Silversea
60 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Dominica • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Fortaleza +29 more

119 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Recife • Rio de Janeiro +9 more

600 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Jan 31, 2026
Holland America Line
61 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Recife • Rio de Janeiro +18 more

600 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
132 Nights

132-day Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Recife • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

600 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
