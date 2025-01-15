Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 16 cruises

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Jan 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,033 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Chilean Fjords • Ushuaia +4 more

2,615 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
133 Nights

133-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +66 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

47 Nights

Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +18 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • South Georgia • Stanley • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

17 Nights

In Shackleton's Footsteps

Port: Ushuaia • West Point • Saunders Island • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

25 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

100 Nights

100-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +47 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

198 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

19 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Stanley • Antarctica • Ushuaia

61 reviews
Jan 30, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean +6 more

186 reviews
Jan 23, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

15 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Antarctica • Drake Passage • Antarctica • Stanley • West Point • Falkland Islands +1 more

9 reviews
Jan 6, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • West Point +2 more

12 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

