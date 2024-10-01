Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 16 cruises

Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • Santiago +4 more

119 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

444 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,103 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights

South America - Buenos Aires

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley +1 more

2,615 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia • Garibaldi • Punta Arenas +3 more

235 reviews
Feb 26, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Strait of Magellan • Punta Arenas +3 more

2,331 reviews
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

In Shackleton's Footsteps

Port: Ushuaia • Saunders Island • West Point • Antarctica • Ushuaia

71 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Swan Hellenic Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Castro • Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas +6 more

831 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

68 Nights

Longitudinal World Cruise Vi

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +42 more

186 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Port Stanley +7 more

186 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

30 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Ilhabela • Paranagua • Balneário Camboriú • Punta del Este +10 more

235 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

9 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires

61 reviews
Feb 24, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Falkland Islands • Carcass Island • West Point +2 more

12 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

October 2024 Cruises to Falklands

October 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

November 2024 Cruises to Falklands

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

January 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

March 2025 Cruises to Falklands

September 2025 Cruises to Falklands

September 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

October 2025 Cruises to Falklands

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

November 2025 Cruises to Falklands

December 2025 Cruises to Falklands

December 2025 Cruises to Falklands

January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

January 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

February 2026 Cruises to Falklands

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

March 2026 Cruises to Falklands

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.