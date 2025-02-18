Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

February 2025 Cruises to Falklands

We found you 18 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas +9 more

444 reviews
Feb 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,103 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +3 more

1,033 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Cape Horn • Stanley +3 more

1,033 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Chilean Fjords • Ushuaia +4 more

2,615 reviews
Feb 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

47 Nights

Antarctica,chile & The Americas

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +27 more

186 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

13 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Stanley • Antarctica +2 more

2,615 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

19 Nights

Valparaiso To Buenos Aires

Port: Santiago • Puerto Montt • Castro • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Puerto Madryn • Montevideo +1 more

24 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Crystal
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica & South Georgia Island

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • South Atlantic Ocean • West Point • Port Stanley +7 more

186 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

198 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

68 Nights

Longitudinal World Cruise V

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Atlantic Ocean • South Georgia +39 more

186 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions
View All Prices

40 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +10 more

198 reviews
Feb 22, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

31 Nights

Antarctica, Argentina & Brazil - Cruise & Land Jou...

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires • Iguazu Falls • Rio de Janeiro

61 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

22 Nights

Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands

Port: Buenos Aires • Antarctica • Stanley • Buenos Aires

61 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Scenic Luxury Ocean
View All Prices

