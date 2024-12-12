Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

December 2024 Cruises to Falklands

22 cruises

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

444 reviews
Dec 12, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Chilean Fjords • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +8 more

444 reviews
Dec 29, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,033 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,103 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices
51 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Fuerte Amador • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo • San Antonio +15 more

741 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Chilean Fjords • Ushuaia +4 more

2,615 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

15 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Cape Horn • Stanley +3 more

741 reviews
Dec 19, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

33 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Fuerte Amador • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo • San Antonio +9 more

741 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

South America & Antarctica Holiday

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Australia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Hobart • Maria Island • Tasman Peninsula • Stanley • King Island • Tamar Valley, Tasmania +3 more

4 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Ponant
View All Prices

24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Pacific Ocean • Coquimbo • San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt +12 more

831 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

36 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Lima • Pisco • Pacific Ocean • Coquimbo • San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt +21 more

831 reviews
Dec 21, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • Stanley • New Island • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Puerto Williams • Falkland Islands • West Point • Stanley • Antarctica • Shetland Islands +2 more

198 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

50 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal +33 more

831 reviews
Dec 7, 2024
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

