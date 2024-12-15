Cruises from Ushuaia to Falklands

Cruises from Ushuaia to Falklands

We found you 20 cruises

Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
South America - Other

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

18 Night
Antarctica & South Georgia Island

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
World Voyager
Rendering of World Voyager (Photo/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)

47 Night
Antarctica,chile & The Americas

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

17 Night
In Shackelston's Footsteps

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

18 Night
Antarctica & South Georgia Island

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

17 Night
In Shackelton's Footsteps

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

17 Night
In Shackelton's Footsteps

63 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

68 Night
Longitudinal World Cruise V

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

13 Night
Antarctica Cruise

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Falklands

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Falklands

304 Reviews
Cruises from Callao to Falklands

Cruises from Callao to Falklands

110 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Falklands

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Falklands

152 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Falklands

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Falklands

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Hobart to Falklands

Cruises from Hobart to Falklands

229 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles to Falklands

Cruises from Los Angeles to Falklands

622 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus to Falklands

Cruises from Manaus to Falklands

30 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Falklands

Cruises from Miami to Falklands

2,809 Reviews
Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Falklands

Cruises from Santiago (Valparaiso) to Falklands

124 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia to Falklands

Cruises from Ushuaia to Falklands

306 Reviews
Cruises from Punta Arenas to Falklands

Cruises from Punta Arenas to Falklands

191 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Falklands

Cruises from Florida to Falklands

Cruises from California to Falklands

Cruises from California to Falklands

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.