Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
We found you 16 cruises
18 Nights
Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • Santiago • +4 more
77 Nights
Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • +41 more
24 Nights
Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Santos • Itajai • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Stanley • +9 more
20 Nights
Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Castro • Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords • Punta Arenas • +6 more
24 Nights
Port: Lima • Pisco • Pacific Ocean • Coquimbo • San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • +12 more
60 Nights
Port: Miami • St. Barts • Dominica • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Fortaleza • +29 more
54 Nights
Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • +29 more
36 Nights
Port: Lima • Pisco • Pacific Ocean • Coquimbo • San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • +21 more
50 Nights
Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • +33 more
20 Nights
Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Castro • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael • +8 more
63 Nights
Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael • +50 more
18 Nights
Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael • +12 more
30 Nights
Port: San Antonio • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael • +22 more
38 Nights
Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • +24 more
42 Nights
Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • +20 more
Celebrity Cruises to Falklands
Crystal Cruises to Falklands
Holland America Line Cruises to Falklands
Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Falklands
Princess Cruises to Falklands
Seabourn Cruises to Falklands
Silversea Cruises to Falklands
Swan Hellenic Cruises to Falklands
Ponant Cruises to Falklands
Viking Ocean Cruises to Falklands
Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Falklands
Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to Falklands
Viking Expeditions Cruises to Falklands
Scenic Ocean Cruises to Falklands
HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) Cruises to Falklands
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.
Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.
Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.
Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.