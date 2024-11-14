Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line Cruises to Falklands

Holland America Line Cruises to Falklands

15 cruises

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,103 reviews
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Salaverry • Lima +10 more

1,103 reviews
Holland America Line
133 Nights

133-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +66 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Jan 28, 2025
Holland America Line
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Holland America Line
14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio

1,103 reviews
Holland America Line
47 Nights

Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +18 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica Holiday

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Holland America Line
37 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Recife • Rio de Janeiro +9 more

600 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
22 Nights

South America & Antarctica

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Ushuaia +5 more

1,103 reviews
Jan 31, 2026
Holland America Line
61 Nights

Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Recife • Rio de Janeiro +18 more

600 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
132 Nights

132-day Grand World Voyage

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Recife • Rio de Janeiro +46 more

600 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
100 Nights

100-day Grand Voyage: Pole To Pole

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Santo Domingo • Santa Marta • Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador +47 more

600 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

South America Inca & Panama Canal Discovery

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio +9 more

1,103 reviews
Mar 5, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

Panama Canal Inca & South America Discovery

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas • Puerto Montt • San Antonio +9 more

1,103 reviews
Mar 8, 2026
Holland America Line
