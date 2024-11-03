Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Atlas Ocean Voyages Cruises to Falklands

We found you 12 cruises

10 Nights

Montevideo To Ushuaia

Port: Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Antarctica • Garibaldi Glacier • Ushuaia

34 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
The SeaSpa Serenity Lounge on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Horizon Stateroom on World Navigator (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Traveller
Lunch on Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Traveller (Photo/Gwen Pratesi)
World Traveller

13 Nights

Buenos Aires To Ushuaia

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Stanley • West Point • New Island +4 more

27 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

18 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • South Georgia • Stanley • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

16 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • King George Island • Antarctica • Stanley • New Island • Ushuaia

4 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
13 Nights

Ushuaia To Buenos Aires

Port: Ushuaia • Garibaldi Glacier • Magdalen Islands • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • West Point +3 more

34 reviews
Mar 3, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

18 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Antarctica +3 more

34 reviews
Jan 8, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

16 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • South Georgia +3 more

34 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

18 Nights

Ushuaia Roundtrip

Port: Ushuaia • Drake Passage • South Shetland Islands • Antarctica +3 more

4 reviews
Dec 18, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

17 Nights

Rio De Janeiro To Ushuaia

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Peraty • Ilhabela • Punta del Este • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn +4 more

34 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Montevideo To Ushuaia

Port: Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Islas Vernaci • Puerto Deseado • Stanley • Ushuaia

27 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

13 Nights

Buenos Aires To Ushuaia

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Stanley • New Island • West Point +4 more

4 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Ushuaia To Rio De Janeiro

Port: Ushuaia • Isla de Los Estados • New Island • Stanley • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Itajai +3 more

27 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
View All Prices

