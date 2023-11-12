  • Newsletter
Europe Family Cruises

Europe Family Cruises

We found you 1,206 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia

4 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Brindisi • Mykonos • Athens

705 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

11 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos •

Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence

+2 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

19 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Marseille (leaving) • Valencia • Lisbon •

Ponta Delgada • Barbados • Martinique

+3 more

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

10 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Villefranche •

Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Seville

+3 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Bilbao • Le Verdon •

La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Havre • Amsterdam

+2 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Florence • Cannes •

Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Portsmouth (leaving) • Waterford • Belfast •

Killybegs • Galway • Dingle • Dublin • Cobh

+1 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
10 Nt Best Of Spain & Portugal

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Malaga • Porto •

Lisbon • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik •

Split • Brindisi • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Gibraltar • Alicante •

Rome

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canaries, Morocco, Spain Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Fuerteventura • Tenerife •

Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Djupivogur • Akureyri •

Isafjordur • Longyearbyen • Honnigsvag

+3 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Best Of Scandinavia

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Stavanger • Skagen •

Berlin • Visby • Tallinn • Stockholm

+2 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos •

Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Florence • Marseille •

Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

