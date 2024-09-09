Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Sky Cruises to Europe

Find Viking Sky Cruises to Europe

We found you 46 cruises

14 Nights

Trade Routes Of The Middle Ages

Port: Bergen • North Sea • Amsterdam • Brugge • Honfleur • Portsmouth • Falmouth +7 more

1,216 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk +3 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Iceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Norwegian Sea • Liefdefjorden • Cruising • Honnigsvag • Tromso +4 more

1,216 reviews
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Fusina • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 31, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Ancient Adriatic Treasures

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 31, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Mediterranean Odyssey

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +1 more

1,216 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +4 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille • Sete • Barcelona

1,216 reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Isle of Lewis • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
Jul 15, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

British Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast +6 more

1,216 reviews
May 20, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Viking Homelands

Port: Stockholm • Mariehamn • Swedish Coast • Gdansk • Bornholm • Rostock • Copenhagen • Aalborg +4 more

1,216 reviews
Aug 26, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Europe

1,572 Reviews
Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Europe

Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to Europe

1,103 Reviews
Costa Fortuna Cruises to Europe

Costa Fortuna Cruises to Europe

169 Reviews
Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to Europe

Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to Europe

77 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to Europe

43 Reviews
Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Silhouette Cruises to Europe

2,113 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises to Europe

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Europe

120 Reviews
Viking Var Cruises to Europe

Viking Var Cruises to Europe

222 Reviews
CroisiEurope La Belle de Cadix Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope La Belle de Cadix Cruises to Europe

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope Douce France Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Douce France Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to Europe

1 Review
CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Europe

10 Reviews
Elbe Princesse Cruises to Europe

Elbe Princesse Cruises to Europe

2 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways AmaKristina Cruises to Europe

40 Reviews
La Belle Des Oceans Cruises to Europe

La Belle Des Oceans Cruises to Europe

Le Bellot Cruises to Europe

Le Bellot Cruises to Europe

4 Reviews
Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady Cruises to Europe

Virgin Voyages Resilient Lady Cruises to Europe

363 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Europe

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Europe

41 Reviews
William Wordsworth Cruises to Europe

William Wordsworth Cruises to Europe

1 Review
Crown Iris Cruises to Europe

Crown Iris Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.