Find Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Explorer Cruises to Europe

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Cabins
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Dining
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - All<p>ancient Isles: England, Ireland And Scotland</p...

Port: Portsmouth • Fowey • Isle of Scilly • Cobh • Wild West Coast of Ireland • Iona+5 more

53
Lindblad Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Cabins
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Dining
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer Activity/Entertainment
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer
National Geographic Explorer

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - All<p>north Atlantic Wonders: Iceland, Scotland And T...

Port: Edinburgh • Orkney Islands • Shetland Islands • Faroe Islands • Djupivogur • Reykjavik

53
May 7, 2026
Lindblad Expeditions
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Europe

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to Europe

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to Europe

79 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to Europe

Norwegian Viva Cruises to Europe

140 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to Europe

Sun Princess Cruises to Europe

124 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.