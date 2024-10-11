Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to Europe

We found you 14 cruises

8 Nights

Greece, Italy & Cyprus Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Chania • Bodrum • Limassol • Naples • Rome

2,046 reviews
Oct 11, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
6 Nights

Greece, Italy & Spain Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Taormina • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
6 Nights

Greece, Croatia & Turkey Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Split • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Santorini • Athens

2,046 reviews
Oct 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
10 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Mykonos • Santorini • Athens • Kusadasi • Split +1 more

2,046 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Athens • Mykonos • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Sep 14, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Athens • Santorini • Argostoli • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

Greece, Cyprus & Turkey Cruise

Port: Rome • Santorini • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Bodrum • Limassol • Athens

2,046 reviews
Oct 19, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Greek Isles Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Greece & Adriatic Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Bay of Kotor • Kotor • Athens • Santorini • Split • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 24, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Dubrovnik • Athens • Santorini • Zadar • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Greece & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Katakolon • Athens • Santorini • Zadar • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
5 Nights

France & Italy Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Corsica • Rome • Taormina • Ravenna

2,046 reviews
May 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

Italy, France & Croatia Cruise

Port: Ravenna • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Rome • La Spezia • Villefranche • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
