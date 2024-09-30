Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Explora II Cruises to Europe

Find Explora II Cruises to Europe

We found you 28 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

8 Night
A Journey To Saint-tropez & Monaco

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

7 Night
A Journey To White Isle Bohemia And Italian Rivier...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

7 Night
A Journey Of Limoncello Days And Sardinian Sunsets

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

16 Night
An Extended Journey Around The Mediterranean

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
A Journey Of Iberian Wonders And Moroccan Mystique

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To Unesco Malta And Balearic Bliss

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
A Journey To The Côte D’azur And Olive-scented Isl...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
A Journey Of Picturesque Piazzas And Soulful Souks

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey Of Cava, Castanets And Moroccan Mystique

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
A Journey From High-rolling Havens To The Blessed...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

11 Night
A Journey To Moroccan Mystique And Volcanic Isles

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To White-walled Cities And Moorish Citad...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

11 Night
A Journey To Moroccan Medinas And Flavourful Andal...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
A Journey Of Riviera Starlets And Napoléon’s Corsi...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To Stars Of Casablanca And The Coast Of...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to Europe

1,571 Reviews
Costa Fortuna Cruises to Europe

Costa Fortuna Cruises to Europe

169 Reviews
Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to Europe

Hurtigruten Fram Cruises to Europe

76 Reviews
AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways AmaCello Cruises to Europe

43 Reviews
Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to Europe

Norwegian Breakaway Cruises to Europe

3,918 Reviews
Scenic Sapphire Cruises to Europe

Scenic Sapphire Cruises to Europe

98 Reviews
Scenic Pearl Cruises to Europe

Scenic Pearl Cruises to Europe

120 Reviews
Viking Var Cruises to Europe

Viking Var Cruises to Europe

222 Reviews
CroisiEurope La Belle de Cadix Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope La Belle de Cadix Cruises to Europe

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope Gil Eanes Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Gil Eanes Cruises to Europe

6 Reviews
Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Europe

Windstar Star Legend Cruises to Europe

126 Reviews
Viking Modi Cruises to Europe

Viking Modi Cruises to Europe

127 Reviews
CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Camargue Cruises to Europe

1 Review
CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Princesse d'Aquitaine Cruises to Europe

6 Reviews
CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Michelangelo Cruises to Europe

10 Reviews
Elbe Princesse Cruises to Europe

Elbe Princesse Cruises to Europe

2 Reviews
La Belle Des Oceans Cruises to Europe

La Belle Des Oceans Cruises to Europe

Le Bellot Cruises to Europe

Le Bellot Cruises to Europe

4 Reviews
Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Europe

Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Europe

34 Reviews
Crown Iris Cruises to Europe

Crown Iris Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.