17 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Stavanger • Olden • Geiranger • Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso +7 more

843 reviews
Jun 13, 2025
Azamara
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Venice • Koper • Kotor • Corfu • Argostoli • Catania • Amasra • Sorrento • Rome

843 reviews
May 10, 2025
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Olden • Geiranger • Svolvaer • Trollfjord • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Alta +6 more

843 reviews
Jul 28, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Taormina • Sorrento • Rome • Florence • Villefranche • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar +1 more

843 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Azamara
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Sorrento • Amasra • Kotor • Sibenik +2 more

843 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Portovenere • Bastia • Villefranche • Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar +2 more

843 reviews
May 20, 2025
Azamara
10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Minorca • Sardinia • Tunis • Malta • Catania • Sorrento +3 more

843 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Azamara
9 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

843 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Edinburgh • Aberdeen • Invergordon • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Stockholm • Oban +3 more

843 reviews
Aug 13, 2025
Azamara
15 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Visby • Stockholm • Helsinki • Kotka • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdynia +4 more

843 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Edinburgh • St. Peter Port • Honfleur • Dover • Dunkirk • Rotterdam • Kiel Canal +3 more

843 reviews
Jun 1, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Aghios Nikolaos • Catania • Salerno • Rome • Florence • Villefranche +2 more

843 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Azamara
11 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Alicante • Motril • Malaga • Ceuta • Seville +1 more

843 reviews
Nov 11, 2025
Azamara
13 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Bordeaux • Bilbao • Ferrol • Lisbon • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia +1 more

843 reviews
Sep 16, 2025
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Liverpool • San Sebastian • Tenerife • Gran Canaria • Lanzarote • Agadir +4 more

843 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Azamara
