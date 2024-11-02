  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

We found you 453 cruises

MSC Divina

19 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Marseille (leaving) • Valencia • Lisbon •

Ponta Delgada • Barbados • Martinique

+3 more

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

10 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Villefranche •

Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Seville

+3 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi

11 Nights
Cities Of Light

Ports:Prague (leaving) • Nuremberg • Bamberg •

Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rhine

+3 more

189 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

9 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca •

Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes

+1 more

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

Le Havre • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Paris To The Swiss Alps

Ports:Paris (leaving) • Reims • Trier • Cochem •

Koblenz • Mainz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Basel

+1 more

101 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Chateaux,rivers & Wine

Ports:Bordeaux (leaving) • Cadillac • Libourne •

Bourg • Cussac • Bordeaux

224 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Grand European Tour

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

+5 more

146 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Best Of Mediterranean

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca •

Valencia • Malaga • Seville • Tangier • Vigo

+2 more

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Cities Of Light

Ports:Paris (leaving) • Reims • Trier • Cochem •

Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wurzburg • Nuremberg

+1 more

170 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Salerno • Argostoli • Crete •

Santorini • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos

+1 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Romantic Danube

Ports:Regensburg (leaving) • Passau • Wachau Valley •

Vienna • Bend Region of the Danube • Budapest

130 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

17 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Iconic Western Mediterranean

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Monaco • Marseille •

Sete • Barcelona

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Gibraltar • Seville • Motril •

Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

+4 more

22 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2023 Cruises to Europe

January 2024 Cruises to Europe

February 2024 Cruises to Europe

March 2024 Cruises to Europe

April 2024 Cruises to Europe

May 2024 Cruises to Europe

June 2024 Cruises to Europe

July 2024 Cruises to Europe

August 2024 Cruises to Europe

September 2024 Cruises to Europe

October 2024 Cruises to Europe

November 2024 Cruises to Europe

December 2024 Cruises to Europe

January 2025 Cruises to Europe

February 2025 Cruises to Europe

March 2025 Cruises to Europe

April 2025 Cruises to Europe

May 2025 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map