November 2023 Cruises to Europe

November 2023 Cruises to Europe

We found you 234 cruises

Seven Seas Grandeur

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Trieste (leaving) • Split • Kotor • Rome •

Corsica • Marseille • Barcelona

Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

16 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Florence • Cannes •

Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Nights
10 Nt Best Of Spain & Portugal

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Malaga • Porto •

Lisbon • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

12 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir • Casablanca

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

12 Nights
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Kusadasi • Athens • Crete •

Rhodes • Alanya • Limassol • Alexandria

+3 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Alexandria • Larnaca •

Limassol • Alanya • Crete • Rhodes • Kusadasi

+1 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Cartagena • Malaga •

Casablanca • Gibraltar • Seville • Lisbon

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
Cities Of Light

Ports:Prague (leaving) • Nuremberg • Bamberg •

Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rhine

+3 more

101 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Toulon • Genoa • Florence •

Kotor • Corfu • Taormina • Naples • Rome

120 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Sardinia • Florence •

Cannes • Marseille • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza

+1 more

258 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Katakolon • Athens • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Chania • Limassol • Rhodes

+4 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Greek & Turkish Treasures

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Lemnos • Cesme • Bodrum •

Symi • Santorini • Syros • Athens

134 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

17 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Rhodes • Limassol • Kusadasi •

Istanbul • Patmos • Athens • Cruising • Naples

+2 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Marseille • Genoa •

La Spezia • Naples • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

456 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

