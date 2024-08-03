  • Newsletter
August 2024 Cruises to Europe

August 2024 Cruises to Europe

We found you 1,001 cruises

Celebrity Constellation

10 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Trieste • Zadar • Dubrovnik •

Split • Brindisi • Kotor • Salerno • Rome

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Holland America Rotterdam

14 Nights
Britain Scotland & Ireland

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • South Queensferry •

Invergordon • Stornoway • Portree • Belfast

+6 more

88 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos •

Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi

11 Nights
Cities Of Light

Ports:Prague (leaving) • Nuremberg • Bamberg •

Wurzburg • Heidelberg • Mainz • Rhine

+3 more

189 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Djupivogur • Akureyri •

Isafjordur • Qaqortoq • Paamiut • Nuuk

+1 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:New York (leaving) • Halifax • Saint-Pierre •

St. John's • Nuuk • Paamiut • Qaqortoq

+3 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

155 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Best Of Italy & Croatia

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Portofino • Naples •

Taormina • Brindisi • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Split

+1 more

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Gibraltar • Marseille •

Genoa • Florence • Rome • Naples • Santorini

+3 more

Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Italian Riviera & France

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • La Spezia • Portofino •

Villefranche • Marseille • Naples • Rome

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Italy, France & Spain Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Taormina • Malta •

Sardinia • Corsica • Villefranche • Barcelona

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Greek Isles & Italy

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Santorini • Athens • Corfu •

Malta • Taormina • Naples • Florence

+2 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Iceland & Scotland

Ports:Rotterdam (leaving) • Kirkwall • Akureyri •

Isafjordur • Reykjavik • Lerwick • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Paris To The Swiss Alps

Ports:Paris (leaving) • Reims • Trier • Cochem •

Koblenz • Mainz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Basel

+1 more

101 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey

Ports:Reykjavik (leaving) • Surtsey Island • Heimaey •

Seydisfjordur • Akureyri • Isafjord

+2 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

