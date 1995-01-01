Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises from Rouen to Europe

Cruises from Rouen to Europe

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

British Isles Medley

Port: Rouen • Isle of Portland • Isles of Scilly • Swansea, Tasmania • Dublin • Belfast +3 more

126 reviews
Jun 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Palates & Palettes Of Northern Spa...

Port: Rouen • Honfleur • Santarem • St. Peter Port • Lorient • Bordeaux • Bilbao • Gijon • Vigo +2 more

126 reviews
Aug 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

French Feast: Normandy, Brittany & Aquitaine

Port: Rouen • Honfleur • Santarem • St. Peter Port • Lorient • Bordeaux

126 reviews
Aug 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
