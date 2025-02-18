Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

We found you 13 cruises

Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

120
Princess Cruises
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

308
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

308
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,120
Holland America Line
21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Corsica • Genoa+2 more

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+1 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

1,826
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Gibraltar • Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,911
Mar 24, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

351
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille+3 more

120
Mar 22, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona • Malaga • Tangier+7 more

1,120
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Celebration Key • Hamilton • Ponta Delgada • Southampton • Hamburg

600
Mar 14, 2025
Cunard Line

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 50% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Barcelona during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
