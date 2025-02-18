Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Europe

Powered by AI

We found you 31 cruises

Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

122
Princess Cruises
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

309
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess Cabins
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess Dining
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess Activity/Entertainment
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Gibraltar • Malaga • Corsica • Rome

1,911
Mar 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+6 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

1,826
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+1 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

351
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Corsica • Genoa+2 more

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

309
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Celebration Key • Hamilton • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

600
Mar 14, 2025
Cunard Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Gibraltar • Corsica • Rome

205
Mar 27, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

309
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

19 Nights

19 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Gibraltar • Corsica • Rome • Kotor • Corfu • Rome

205
Mar 27, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence+7 more

1,120
Apr 8, 2026
Holland America Line

Related Cruises

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Europe

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Europe

2,280 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Europe

Cruises from Miami to Europe

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.