Cruises from Barbados to Europe

We found you 5 cruises

Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Tangier • Portimao • Lisbon

99
Apr 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

24 Nights

24 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • Saint Pierre Island • St. Kitts • Madeira • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • Cádiz+8 more

99
Mar 15, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

27 Nights

27 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Little Bay • Antigua • St. Kitts • Peter Island • St. Maarten+10 more

99
Mar 21, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • Casablanca • Tangier • Portimao • Lisbon • Barca d'Alva • La Coruna • Gijon+6 more

99
Apr 4, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barbados • Saint Pierre Island • St. Kitts • Madeira • Lisbon

99
Mar 15, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Cruises from Barbados to Europe

Cruises from Barbados to Europe

1,786 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Europe

Cruises from Miami to Europe

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruises from Florida to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.