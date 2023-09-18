  • Newsletter
Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

Cruises from Amsterdam to Europe

We found you 501 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Antwerp • Paris •

Portsmouth • St. Peter Port • Cobh • Dublin

+5 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Nights
Best Of Scandinavia

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Stavanger • Skagen •

Berlin • Visby • Tallinn • Stockholm

+2 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

12 Nights
Best Of Scandinavia

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Gdynia • Visby • Tallinn •

Stockholm • Berlin • Copenhagen • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

8 Nights
Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Haugesund • Olden •

Alesund • Stavanger • Oslo • Rotterdam

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

155 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Christmas On The Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Rhine • Dusseldorf •

Koblenz • Mannheim • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

205 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Getaway

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Speyer • Strasbourg • Breisach

+1 more

168 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • London • Dublin •

Belfast • Waterford • Dartmouth • Saint-Malo

+1 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Treasures Of The Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Arnhem • Cologne • Rhine •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

207 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Grand European Tour

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Kinderdijk • Cologne •

Koblenz • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

+5 more

146 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Dover • Loch Ness •

Lerwick • Greenock • Belfast • Liverpool

+2 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
North Cape & The Midnight Sun

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Alesund • Trondheim •

Honnigsvag • Tromso • Lofoten • Lerwick

+4 more

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

17 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
The Emerald Isle & Scottish Highlands 11d Ams-le1

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • Dublin •

Holyhead • Belfast • Oban • Ullapool

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Arctic Circle Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Geiranger • Tromso •

Honnigsvag • Arctic Circle • Alesund • Flam

+3 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

