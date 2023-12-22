  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Ocean Cruises to Europe

Viking Ocean Cruises to Europe

We found you 292 cruises

Viking Jupiter

12 Nights
Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Marseille • Monaco •

Florence • Rome • Naples • Messina • Corfu

+3 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

7 Nights
Viking Shores & Fjords

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Stavanger • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Sete • Marseille •

Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples

+5 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor •

Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean Antiquities

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Mediterranean Sea •

Ionian Sea • Sicily • Naples • Rome • Florence

+4 more

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Empires Of The Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Katakolon •

Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper

+1 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Alta • Tromso • Narvik •

North Sea • Amsterdam • London

208 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Italian Sojourn

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone •

Sicily • Naples • Rome

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

33 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Italy,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Sicily • Crotone •

Bari • Sibenik • Venice • Split • Dubrovnik

+4 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu •

Ionian Sea • Naples • Rome • Florence • Monaco

+2 more

1,553 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Shetland Islands •

Invergordon • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool

+7 more

88 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Iconic Western Mediterranean

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Monaco • Marseille •

Sete • Barcelona

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Europe

Star Clippers Cruises to Europe

Costa Cruises to Europe

Sea Cloud Cruises to Europe

Uniworld Cruises to Europe

Hurtigruten Cruises to Europe

MSC Cruises to Europe

Avalon Waterways Cruises to Europe

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways Cruises to Europe

Ponant Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Cruises to Europe

Emerald River Cruises Cruises to Europe

APT Cruises to Europe

G Adventures Cruises to Europe

Riviera River Cruises to Europe

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises to Europe

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Europe

Emerald Yacht Cruises Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map