Royal Caribbean Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Europe

We found you 82 cruises

Explorer of the Seas

7 Nights
Italy, Greece & Croatia

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Naples • Taormina • Corfu •

Kotor • Zadar • Ravenna

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oasis of the Seas

7 Nights
Western Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca •

Marseille • La Spezia • Rome • Naples

+1 more

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

9 Nights
9n Ultimate Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Ports:Copenhagen (leaving) • Aarhus • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Haugesund • Olden • Alesund

+2 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Jewel of the Seas

11 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Dover • Loch Ness •

Lerwick • Greenock • Belfast • Liverpool

+2 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Nights
Greece, Italy & Turkey Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Souda Bay • Kusadasi • Mykonos •

Limassol • Rhodes • Athens • Santorini • Naples

+1 more

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Greece, Italy & Turkey Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Souda Bay • Mykonos • Kusadasi •

Limassol • Rhodes • Santorini • Athens • Naples

+1 more

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos •

Naples • Rome

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Mediterranean Highlights Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Rhodes • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Taormina • Cartagena • Malaga

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Palermo • Santorini •

Kusadasi • Mykonos • Athens

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Barcelona •

Palma de Mallorca • La Spezia • Rome

3,747 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Greek Isles Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Mykonos • Santorini •

Kusadasi • Athens • Souda Bay • Rome

95 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
13n Ultimate Greece, Turkey & Italy

Ports:Istanbul (leaving) • Thessaloniki • Chios •

Bodrum • Rhodes • Mykonos • Santorini

+5 more

1,665 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Italy, Greece & Croatia

Ports:Ravenna (leaving) • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu •

Taormina • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,031 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Barcelona To Athens Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Villefranche • Rome •

Naples • Malta • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Santorini

+2 more

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Arctic Circle Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Geiranger • Tromso •

Honnigsvag • Arctic Circle • Alesund • Flam

+3 more

1,631 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

