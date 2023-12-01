  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Riviera River Europe Cruises

Riviera River Europe Cruises

We found you 94 cruises

5 Nights
The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets -...

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Bratislava • Vienna •

Budapest

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
The Blue Danube For Solo Travellers - Ms Thomas Ha...

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Esztergom • Bratislava •

Emmersdorf • Linz • Vienna • Budapest

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets - Ms Oscar Wil...

Ports:Cologne (leaving) • Rhine Gorge • Koblenz •

Bonn • Cologne

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Cruise The Heart Of Europe - Ms Oscar Wilde

Ports:Cologne (leaving) • Boppard • Rhine Gorge •

Mainz • Miltenberg • Wurzburg • Bamberg

+7 more

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Burgundy, The River Rhone & Provence For Solo Trav...

Ports:Lyon (leaving) • Chalon-sur-Saone • Vienne •

Valence • Arles • Avignon

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Medieval Germany - Ms George Eliot

Ports:Mainz (leaving) • Miltenberg • Wurzburg •

Ochsenfurt • Bamberg • Nuremberg

2 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Amsterdam, Kinderdijk & The Dutch Bulbfields - Ms...

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Enkhuizen • Kinderdijk •

Amsterdam

2 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms George Eliot

Ports:Cologne (leaving) • Boppard • Mainz •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Cologne

2 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam & The Dutch B...

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Arnhem • Antwerp • Ghent •

Brugge • Amsterdam

2 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms Geoffrey Chauc...

Ports:Cologne (leaving) • Boppard • Mainz •

Heidelberg • Colmar • Rudesheim • Cologne

Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Budapest To The Black Sea - Ms William Wordsworth

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Mohacs • Belgrade •

Cruising • Pleven • Bucharest • Tulcea

+7 more

Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Burgundy, The River Rhone & Provence For Solo Trav...

Ports:Lyon (leaving) • Chalon-sur-Saone •

Tournon-sur-Rhone • Valence • Arles • Avignon

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Budapest To The Black Sea - Ms Emily Brontë

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Mohacs • Belgrade •

Cruising • Pleven • Bucharest • Tulcea

+7 more

4 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg - Ms Oscar Wilde

Ports:Cologne (leaving) • Koblenz • Mainz •

Heidelberg • Colmar • Rudesheim • Cologne

5 Reviews
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Bruges, Medieval Flanders, Amsterdam & The Dutch B...

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Hoorn • Arnhem • Antwerp •

Ghent • Brugge • Amsterdam

Riviera River Cruises
Riviera River Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Europe

Star Clippers Cruises to Europe

Costa Cruises to Europe

Sea Cloud Cruises to Europe

Uniworld Cruises to Europe

Hurtigruten Cruises to Europe

MSC Cruises to Europe

Avalon Waterways Cruises to Europe

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways Cruises to Europe

Ponant Cruises to Europe

CroisiEurope Cruises to Europe

Emerald River Cruises Cruises to Europe

APT Cruises to Europe

G Adventures Cruises to Europe

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises to Europe

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Europe

Emerald Yacht Cruises Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map