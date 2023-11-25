  • Newsletter
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Europe

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Europe

We found you 42 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Europa 2

13 Nights
The Atlantic Islands And The Magic Of Andalusia

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Praia da Vitoria • Horta •

Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Portimao • Seville

+2 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

10 Nights
Hygge Advent Cruise On The Baltic: Nordic Highligh...

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Copenhagen • Stockholm •

Visby • Gdansk • Ystad • Hamburg

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

15 Nights
Christmas Adventures In Lapland With New Year's Ev...

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Sweden • Kemi • Lulea •

Umea • Sundsvall • Stockholm • Copenhagen

+1 more

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Hanseatic Nature

15 Nights
Polar Light Adventure In Norway

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Bergen • Alesund • Tromso •

Alta • Norwegian Fjords • Svolvaer • Svartisen

+3 more

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Nights
Expedition Norway And North-west Spitsbergen - Dre...

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Bergen • Geirangerfjord •

Lofoten • Honnigsvag • Spitsbergen

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Expedition Spitsbergen

Ports:Spitsbergen (leaving)

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Expedition Spitsbergen

Ports:Spitsbergen (leaving) • Tromso

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Short Cruise Around Northern Germany - Stories On...

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Binz • Boltenhagen • Borkum •

Helgioland • List • Hamburg

1 Review
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Polar Light Adventure In Norway

Ports:Tromso (leaving) • Kirkenes • Honnigsvag • Alta •

Svolvaer • Svartisen • Norwegian Fjords

+2 more

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Winter Adventures In Lapland

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Oulu • Lulea • Kemi • Oulu •

Bothnian Bay • Rauma • Copenhagen • Hamburg

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Winter Adventures In Lapland

Ports:Kiel (leaving) • Oulu • Lulea • Kemi • Oulu •

Bothnian Bay • Rauma • Copenhagen • Kiel

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
The Endless Diversity Of Western Europe

Ports:Palma de Mallorca (leaving) • Ibiza • Valencia •

Malaga • Seville • Lisbon • Porto • Belle Ile

+3 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
The World Of The Highlanders

Ports:Kiel (leaving) • Leith • Kirkwall • Ullapool •

Portree • Oban • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man

+2 more

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights
Insider Tips And Classics Of The Mare Balticum

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Gudhjem • Klaipeda • Riga •

Helsinki • St. Petersburg

11 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Time For Tea, Highlands And Deep Fjords

Ports:Hamburg (leaving) • Newcastle • Newhaven •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Bergen • Vik

+3 more

18 Reviews
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

