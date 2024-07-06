  • Newsletter
Emerald Yacht Cruises to Europe

Emerald Yacht Cruises to Europe

We found you 44 cruises

Emerald Sakara

14 Nights
Discover The Mediterranean From Athens To Venice

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Delphi • Cephalonia Island •

Parga • Kérkira • Sarande • Kotor • Dubrovnik

+7 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sakara

7 Nights
Mediterranean Enchantment

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Kotor • Sarande • Kérkira •

Parga • Cephalonia Island • Delphi • Athens

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sakara

7 Nights
Ionian Sea Adventure

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Capri • Sorrento •

Amalfi Coast • Giardini Naxos • Cephalonia

+2 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sakara

7 Nights
French & Italian Rivieras With Corsica

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Calvi • Florence • Ragusa •

Tenerife • Monaco • Nice

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Croatian Coast And The Best Of The Adriatic

Ports:Fusina (leaving) • Rovinj • Sibenik • Trogir •

Visby • Hvar • Korcula • Dubrovnik

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Yachting Gems Of The French And Italian Rivieras

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Roses • Sanary-Sur-Mer •

Saint-Tropez • Calvi • Barca d'Alva • Tenerife

+1 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Croatian Coast And The Best Of The Adriatic

Ports:Dubrovnik (leaving) • Korcula • Split • Hvar •

Sibenik • Zadar • Rovinj • Fusina

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
French & Italian Rivieras With Corsica

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Monaco • Tenerife •

Barca d'Alva • Florence • Calvi • Rome

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Pearls Of Italy And Greece With The Corinth Canal

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sorrento • Giardini Naxos •

Gallipoli • Fiskardo • Itea • Athens

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Discover Italy, Greece And Turkey

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Sorrento • Giardini Naxos •

Gallipoli • Fiskardo • Itea • Athens • Delos

+6 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greek Islands & Turkish Coastline

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Delos • Patmos • Kusadasi •

Kosrae • Santorini • Paros • Athens

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Amalfi Coast, Sicily & Gulf Of Naples

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Gaeta • Sorrento • Palermo •

Barca d'Alva • Malta • Ragusa • Naples • Rome

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Riviera Rendezvous

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Marseille • Cannes • Bonifacio •

Rome • Bastia • Nice

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Discover The Splendours Of Italian & French Coastl...

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Monaco • Tenerife •

Barca d'Alva • Florence • Calvi • Rome

+7 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Discover The Splendours Of Italian & French Coastl...

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Amalfi Coast • Capri •

Sorrento • Gaeta • Barca d'Alva • Bonifacio

+7 more

Emerald Yacht Cruises
Emerald Yacht Cruises
  • Itinerary
No prices currently available for this sailing.

