Find World Navigator Cruises to Europe River

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaLondon To London

Port: London • Edinburgh • Stornoway • Bangor • Dublin • Waterford • Fowey • London

35
May 1, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon To Barcelona

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Puerto Banus • Cartagena • Ibiza • Nice • Marseille+2 more

35
Sep 27, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon Roundtrip

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Tangier • Lisbon

35
Apr 20, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
World Navigator (Image: Atlas Ocean Voyages)
World Navigator
Prawns served aboard World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Sauna aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
Balcony cabin aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator
The Dome Observation Lounge aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
World Navigator

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanTenerife To London

Port: Tenerife • Madeira • Lisbon • Porto • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo • Honfleur • London

35
Apr 17, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanLisbon To Casablanca

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Malaga • Gibraltar • Tangier • Casablanca

35
Oct 15, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaLondon To Tromso

Port: London • Dundee • Aberdeen • Stavanger • Bergen • Vik • Nordfjordeid • Alesund • Harstad • Tromso

35
May 11, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  MediterraneanBarcelona To Lisbon

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Motril • Tangier • Cádiz • Portimao • Lisbon

35
Oct 7, 2025
Atlas Ocean Voyages

