14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Ponta Delgada • Boston • New York

897
Oct 25, 2026
MSC Cruises
26 Nights

26 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon • Madeira • Ponta Delgada • Boston+5 more

897
Oct 20, 2026
MSC Cruises
15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+1 more

897
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
20 Nights

20 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

897
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon • Madeira+3 more

897
Oct 18, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

897
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+6 more

897
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Palermo • Naples • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Cádiz+5 more

897
Oct 16, 2026
MSC Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+2 more

897
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Palma de Mallorca+4 more

897
Apr 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon • Madeira • Ponta Delgada+2 more

897
Oct 19, 2026
MSC Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon • Madeira • Ponta Delgada • Boston+1 more

897
Oct 20, 2026
MSC Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Naples • Florence • Marseille • Barcelona • Alicante • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Lisbon • Madeira+3 more

897
Oct 17, 2026
MSC Cruises

