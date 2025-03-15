Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe River

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+1 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
Shrimp cocktail at MSC Seaside's Seashore Restaurant (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Virtual Games Arcade & Bowling on MSC Seaside (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Yacht Club cabin on MSC Seaside (Photo: Dori Saltzman/Cruise Critic)
23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

850
Apr 12, 2025
Azamara
12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

850
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara
15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

309
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Brest • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton

1,826
Apr 4, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllTulip Time

Port: Amsterdam • Kampen • Bruinisse • Ghent • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Amsterdam

77
AmaWaterways

16 Nights

16 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Recife • Porto Grande+5 more

2,638
Mar 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: San Juan • La Romana • St. Maarten • Porto Grande • Tenerife • Lisbon

138
Apr 13, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

22 Nights

22 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+4 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada+4 more

297
Apr 1, 2025
MSC Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Martinique • Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

297
Apr 5, 2025
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Maarten • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • La Coruna • Le Havre

297
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre • Southampton

400
MSC Cruises

