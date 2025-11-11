Cruises from Porto (Leixoes) to Europe River

Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Emerald River Cruises
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Scenic River
S.S. Sao Gabriel (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
AmaVida
AmaVida

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFlavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Douro • Entre-os-Rios • Regua • Pinhao • Barca d'Alva • Vega de Terrón

27
AmaWaterways
10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Lisbon

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Nazaré • Lisbon

132
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllBeautiful Bordeaux & Unforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Saint-Emilion • Libourne • Medoc • Cadillac+4 more

99
Scenic River
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Sevilla

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Sevilla

132
Emerald River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
AmaWaterways

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro & Gems Of The Seine

Port: Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec+2 more

99
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

Nov 20, 2026
AmaWaterways

