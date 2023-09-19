Cruises from New York to Europe River

We found you 28 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Cabins
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Dining
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Dublin • Plymouth • Le Havre • Southampton

2,435
Apr 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Prima (Image: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Prima
Hudson's on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Sunbeds on Norwegian Prima's Ocean Boulevard (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima
Cabin on Norwegian Prima (Photo/Colleen McDaniel)
Norwegian Prima

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Reykjavik • Belfast • Liverpool • Le Havre • Southampton

422
Apr 27, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Casino
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Rail Deck Chairs
Seven Seas Mariner

116 Nights

116 Nights  World Cruise116 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+88 more

411
Jul 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade in the SeaPlex on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Cabins
Odyssey of the Seas

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Bayonne • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena+2 more

149
Mar 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Halifax • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca+2 more

2,639
Apr 9, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

109 Nights

109 Nights  World Cruise109 Night World Cruise

Port: New York • Curacao • Panama Canal • Manzanillo • Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona+24 more

1,402
Jan 18, 2026
Cunard Line

31 Nights

31 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Southampton • Stavanger • Alesund • Skjolden+15 more

1,402
Jul 8, 2025
Cunard Line

67 Nights

67 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Sydney • St. Pierre • St. John's • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri+43 more

139
Jul 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Rotterdam • Southampton • New York

1,402
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

45 Nights

45 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Portofino • Rome+15 more

605
Oct 7, 2025
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Paris • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton • New York

1,402
Nov 29, 2026
Cunard Line

30 Nights

30 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Southampton • Cobh • Florence • Isle of Mull+5 more

1,402
Sep 3, 2025
Cunard Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Paris

1,402
May 29, 2026
Cunard Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Brugge • Olden • Cruise in Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid+6 more

1,402
Jul 28, 2026
Cunard Line

19 Nights

19 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: New York • Southampton • Hamburg • Brugge • Southampton • New York

1,402
Oct 11, 2026
Cunard Line

Related Cruises

Cruises from Miami to Europe River

Cruises from Miami to Europe River

2,812 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Europe River

Cruises from New York to Europe River

Cruises from Florida to Europe River

Cruises from Florida to Europe River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.